Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 7,829,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,231. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

