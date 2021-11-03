Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.
Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 7,829,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,231. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
