Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,385 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up about 0.5% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $10,149,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

