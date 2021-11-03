Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 306.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 572,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 717,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 604,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

