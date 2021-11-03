Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,380,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,298 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,573 shares of company stock valued at $68,139,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $331.31. The company had a trading volume of 494,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $203.12 and a 52-week high of $333.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

