MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $404.53. 15,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MarketAxess by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

