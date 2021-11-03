Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.74

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.74 and last traded at $163.55, with a volume of 60334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.