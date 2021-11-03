Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 391.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

