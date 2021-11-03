Martha N. Sullivan Sells 45,530 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 475,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 117,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.