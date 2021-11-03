Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 253,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,849. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of -144.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

