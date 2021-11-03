Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

