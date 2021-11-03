Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

