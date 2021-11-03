Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering accounts for approximately 4.0% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 6.94% of Altair Engineering worth $361,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,934. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 355.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

