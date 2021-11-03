Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

MU traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. 252,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

