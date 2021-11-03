MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is scheduled to be releasing its 9/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect MBIA to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

NYSE MBI opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

