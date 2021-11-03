MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 694,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,442. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

