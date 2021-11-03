Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

