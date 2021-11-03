Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Cap of $320,634.90

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $320,634.90 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00322995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,720,190 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

