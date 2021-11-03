Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

NYSE HCA traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $245.89. 8,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,815. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

