Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,608,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after buying an additional 307,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,294,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,386,000 after buying an additional 1,026,903 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,499,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,303,000 after buying an additional 298,769 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 915,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

