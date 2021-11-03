Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 117 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

