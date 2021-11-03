Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.95. 43,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,789. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The company has a market cap of $386.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.28.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

