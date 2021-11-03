Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,254 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 902,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

