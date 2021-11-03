Melvin Capital Management LP Acquires 6,500,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $93,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 1,472,325 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

COTY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.