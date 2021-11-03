Melvin Capital Management LP Invests $151.03 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $811,577,000 after buying an additional 222,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $354.03. 38,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.38. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.