MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $790,663.65 and $139.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

