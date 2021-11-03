Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.36. 67,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.22 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

