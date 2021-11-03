Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $163.64. 120,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,357. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

