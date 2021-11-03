Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $162.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

