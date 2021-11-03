Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 110,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 190,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
