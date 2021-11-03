Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 110,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 190,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

