Method Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,395.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Method Finance has a market cap of $540,169.55 and $6,395.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00221592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.