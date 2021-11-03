MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $109.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. 165,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. The firm has a market cap of $507.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

