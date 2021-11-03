MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 123,743 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $498,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

AAPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.46. 829,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

