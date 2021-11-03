MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 18,958 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Professional Planning now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.05. 23,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.28 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.