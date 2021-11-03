MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 219,045 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 691,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,244,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

