Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 118,377.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

