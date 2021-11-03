Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $22.31 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 117,959.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,635. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

