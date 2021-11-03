Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 67,487 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 59,723.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,487 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,114. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.59 and a 12 month high of $299.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

