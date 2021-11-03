Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 99,397.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,192 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.03. 127,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

