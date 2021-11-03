Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OUKPY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

OUKPY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

