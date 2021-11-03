MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.
MCR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
