MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

