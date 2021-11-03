MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

