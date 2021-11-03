Michael Mcnamara Sells 1,908 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $291,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Michael Mcnamara sold 1,531 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $229,726.55.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95.
VICR traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 113.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
