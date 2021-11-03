Michael Mcnamara Sells 1,908 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $291,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Michael Mcnamara sold 1,531 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $229,726.55.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95.

VICR traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 113.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

