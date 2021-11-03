Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $2,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 2,126,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

