Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.28. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 20,567 shares changing hands.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

