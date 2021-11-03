MIG Capital LLC Buys 522 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises 6.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $68,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 76.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 6,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,547. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

