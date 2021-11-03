MIG Capital LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $35,380,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,298 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,379,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,573 shares of company stock worth $68,139,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.94. The company had a trading volume of 533,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $203.12 and a 12-month high of $333.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

