Millennium Management LLC Acquires 942,126 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $173,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,773. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $118.12 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

