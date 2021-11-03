Miller Value Partners LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. 186,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

