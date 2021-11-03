Miller Value Partners LLC Has $129.91 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,269 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 3.1% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 1.62% of OneMain worth $129,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,418. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.